ShinaSystem ISM300Z3
|Model
|ISM300Z3
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS IOT smart inner switch 3 gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), operation_mode, rf_pairing, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
Operation_mode (enum)
Operation mode: "auto" - toggle by S/W, "push" - for momentary S/W, "latch" - sync S/W. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
auto,
push,
latch.
Rf_pairing (enum)
Enable RF pairing mode each button l1, l2, l3. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rf_pairing": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
l1,
l2,
l3.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.