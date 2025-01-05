NodOn IRB-4-1-00

ModelIRB-4-1-00
VendorNodOn
DescriptionIR Blaster
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, ac_louver_position)
Options

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, ac_louver_position.

  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 18 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool, auto, dry, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.