NodOn IRB-4-1-00

Model IRB-4-1-00 Vendor NodOn Description IR Blaster Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode, ac_louver_position) Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_cooling_setpoint , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , fan_mode , ac_louver_position .