Develco IOMZB-110

Model IOMZB-110 Vendor Develco Description IO module Exposes input, switch (state), linkquality Picture

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

# Input (binary, l1 endpoint)

State of input 1. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

# Input (binary, l2 endpoint)

State of input 2. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

# Input (binary, l3 endpoint)

State of input 3. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

# Input (binary, l4 endpoint)

State of input 4. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l11 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l11": "ON"} , {"state_l11": "OFF"} or {"state_l11": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l11": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l12 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l12": "ON"} , {"state_l12": "OFF"} or {"state_l12": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l12": ""} .