Develco IOMZB-110

Model IOMZB-110 Vendor Develco Description IO module Exposes input, switch (state), duration, trigger Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

State of input 1. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON input is ON, if OFF OFF.

State of input 2. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON input is ON, if OFF OFF.

State of input 3. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON input is ON, if OFF OFF.

State of input 4. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON input is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l11 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l11": "ON"} , {"state_l11": "OFF"} or {"state_l11": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l11": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l12 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l12": "ON"} , {"state_l12": "OFF"} or {"state_l12": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l12": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Duration of the pulse.. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_l11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration_l11": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Duration of the pulse.. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_l12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration_l12": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Trigger a timed pulse. The length of the pulse is defined by 'Pulse duration'. If the 'Pulse duration' is undefined a default value of 1s will be used.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_l11": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: press .