Zigbee2MQTT

Develco IOMZB-110

ModelIOMZB-110
VendorDevelco
DescriptionIO module
Exposesinput, switch (state), linkquality
PictureDevelco IOMZB-110

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Input (binary, l1 endpoint)

State of input 1. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

Input (binary, l2 endpoint)

State of input 2. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

Input (binary, l3 endpoint)

State of input 3. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

Input (binary, l4 endpoint)

State of input 4. Value can be found in the published state on the input_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"input_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true input is ON, if false OFF.

Switch (l11 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l11 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l11": "ON"}, {"state_l11": "OFF"} or {"state_l11": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l11": ""}.

Switch (l12 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l12 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l12": "ON"}, {"state_l12": "OFF"} or {"state_l12": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l12": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.