Develco IOMZB-110
|Model
|IOMZB-110
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|IO module
|Exposes
|input, switch (state), duration, trigger
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Input (binary, l1 endpoint)
State of input 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
input_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"input_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON input is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Input (binary, l2 endpoint)
State of input 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
input_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"input_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON input is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Input (binary, l3 endpoint)
State of input 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
input_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"input_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON input is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Input (binary, l4 endpoint)
State of input 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
input_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"input_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON input is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch (l11 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l11 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l11": "ON"},
{"state_l11": "OFF"} or
{"state_l11": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l11": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (l12 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l12 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l12": "ON"},
{"state_l12": "OFF"} or
{"state_l12": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l12": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Pulse duration (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Duration of the pulse.. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration_l11": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Pulse duration (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Duration of the pulse.. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration_l12": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Trigger (enum, l11 endpoint)
Trigger a timed pulse. The length of the pulse is defined by 'Pulse duration'. If the 'Pulse duration' is undefined a default value of 1s will be used.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_l11": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
press.
Trigger (enum, l12 endpoint)
Trigger a timed pulse. The length of the pulse is defined by 'Pulse duration'. If the 'Pulse duration' is undefined a default value of 1s will be used.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_l12": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
press.