SmartThings IM6001-BTP01

Model IM6001-BTP01 Vendor SmartThings Description Button Exposes action, battery, temperature Picture

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: off , single , double , hold .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .