Zigbee2MQTT

SmartThings IM6001-BTP01

ModelIM6001-BTP01
VendorSmartThings
DescriptionButton
Exposesaction, battery, temperature, linkquality
PictureSmartThings IM6001-BTP01

Notes

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: off, single, double, hold.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.