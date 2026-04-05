Acova IHC-Enki

Model IHC-Enki Vendor Acova Description Acova Madras IHC towel radiator (Zigbee thermostat) Exposes climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode .