Iolloi ID-UK21FW09

Model ID-UK21FW09 Vendor Iolloi Description Zigbee LED smart dimmer switch Exposes light (state, brightness), power_on_behavior Picture White-label Iolloi ID-EU20FW09

Re-pairing requires the device is removed from any existing network first, this requires a factory reset if the dimmer cannot be gracefully removed from the previous network. Unfortunately the user manual does not cover this procedure, but it is quite simple: To perform a factory reset. Turn on the light, press the knob for 5 times and long press the 5th time for 3 seconds. Once reset successfully, the lamp will flicker for 5 times. To start paring, turn on the light, press the knob for 2 times and long press the 2nd time for 3 seconds. Once pairing starts, the lamp will flicker for 2 times. When pairing is complete, the lamp will flash once more.

Follow these steps to manage pairing using the reset button:

Graceful Un-pairing: Press the reset button 3 times quickly to gracefully remove the device from its current network. The indicator light will flash purple , then turn solid purple for 10 seconds , confirming the un-pairing. Note: If graceful un-pairing is not possible, perform a factory reset.

Manual Factory Reset: Press and hold the reset button for more than 5 seconds . The indicator light will turn solid red for 10 seconds , confirming the device has been reset to factory settings.

Start Pairing: Press the reset button 2 times quickly to initiate pairing mode. The indicator light will flash blue, indicating pairing mode is active. Pairing mode remains active for 15 minutes.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }