iCasa ICZB-RM11S

Model ICZB-RM11S Vendor iCasa Description Zigbee 3.0 remote control Exposes battery, action, action_group Picture

Press and hold All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press the All Off button. The Status LED will blink 5 times quickly to indicate a successful pairing.

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press 5 times the All On button.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: recall_* , on , off , brightness_stop , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down .