Model ICZB-KPD18S Vendor iCasa Description Zigbee 3.0 Keypad Pulse 8S Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

To Reset the iCasa ICZB-KPD18S do the following:

Press and hold down both OFF button and the ON button until the LED indicator on the remote turns on. Than immediately click OFF button 5 times. 3) The LED status indicator flashes 3 times to indicate successful reset.

Pairing mode:

Press and hold down OFF and ON button simultaneously until the status LED indicator on the remote turns on, then immediately click ON button. The status LED indicator on the remote will blink fast. When the pairing is successful the status LED indicator on the remote will blink 6 times.

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

# Legacy integration

By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your configuration.yaml :

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote legacy : false

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Note: will only work when legacy: false is set. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , recall_* , off , brightness_stop , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down .