iCasa ICZB-KPD14S

Model ICZB-KPD14S Vendor iCasa Description Zigbee 3.0 Keypad Pulse 4S Exposes battery, action Picture

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your configuration.yaml :

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote legacy : false

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .