IKEA ICTC-G-1

Model ICTC-G-1 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI wireless dimmer Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

To factory reset the TRADFRI wireless dimmer (ICTC-G-1) press the button 4 times (so the red lights starts blinking). After the blinks you might be willing to rotate the dimmer like you are trying to control your lights. It will prevent the device from going to sleep and ensure successful pairing. In case the dimmer was recognized but no actions seems to be detected, try to restart Zigbee2MQTT. See IKEA TRADFRI wireless dimmer (ICTC-G-1) not pairing open in new window.

# Legacy integration

By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your configuration.yaml :

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote legacy : false

The information below only applies to the legacy integration.

This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It's worth setting debounce option with debounce_ignore: - action to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.

E.g. (devices.yaml)

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote debounce : 0.5 debounce_ignore : - action

To find optimal "smoothness" play with debounce time or if you need all unique rotation steps consider adding brightness to debounce_ignore option

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote debounce : 0.1 debounce_ignore : - action - brightness

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Note: will only work when legacy: false is set. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , brightness_move_to_level .