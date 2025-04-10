Haozee
|Model
|HZ-WT02
|Vendor
|tuya
|Description
|Water valve
|Exposes
|battery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
State (binary)
State. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Water countdown (numeric)
Watering time. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.