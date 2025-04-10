Haozee

ModelHZ-WT02
Vendortuya
DescriptionWater valve
Exposesbattery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval
PictureTuya HZ-WT02

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

State (binary)

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Water countdown (numeric)

Watering time. Value can be found in the published state on the water_countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L.