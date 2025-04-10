Model HZ-WT02 Vendor tuya Description Water valve Exposes battery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.