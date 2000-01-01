Stelpro HT402
|Model
|HT402
|Vendor
|Stelpro
|Description
|Hilo thermostat
|Exposes
|keypad_lockout, power, energy, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), peak_demand_icon, outdoor_temperature_display
|Picture
Notes
Setting outdoor temperature
To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:
- id: auto_publish_outdoor_temp
description: publish the outdoor temperature to Stelpro thermostat
trigger:
- platform: state
entity_id: sensor.outdoor_sensor_temperature
condition: []
action:
- service: mqtt.publish
data_template:
payload: '{{ states(trigger.entity_id) }}'
topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/THERMOSTAT_FRIENDLY_NAME/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature'
IMPORTANT: The outdoor temperature need to be refreshed at least each 4 hours, or the
EXT display will be cleared on the thermostat.
Reseting the energy value
The max energy value is
500 and there is no way to reset it manually since direct writes are not permitted. This value is automatically reset by the thermostat itself at midnight. To set the time on the thermostats so that they can perform the reset at midnight, we have to replicate the Hilo gateway behavior that sends a broadcast like this one every minute:
Frame 593: Packet, 55 bytes on wire (440 bits), 55 bytes captured (440 bits)
IEEE 802.15.4 Data, Src: 0x7eed, Dst: Broadcast
ZigBee Network Layer Data, Dst: Broadcast, Src: 0x0000
ZigBee Application Support Layer Data, Dst Endpt: 255, Src Endpt: 1
Frame Control Field: Data (0x08)
Destination Endpoint: 255
Cluster: Time (0x000a)
Profile: Home Automation (0x0104)
Source Endpoint: 1
Counter: 89
ZigBee Cluster Library Frame, Command: Report Attributes, Seq: 46
Frame Control Field: Profile-wide (0x08)
Sequence Number: 46
Command: Report Attributes (0x0a)
Attribute Field, Uint32: 821194320
Attribute: Local Time (0x0007)
Data Type: 32-Bit Unsigned Integer (0x23)
Uint32: 821194320 (0x30f26e50)
This can be achieved by publishing a properly crafted message to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action using a script like this one:
action: mqtt.publish
metadata: {}
data:
qos: "1"
payload: >-
{% set zigbee_epoch = (as_timestamp(now()) - as_timestamp('2000-01-01 00:00:00')) | int %}
{
"action": "raw",
"params": {
"network_address": 65532,
"dst_endpoint": 255,
"src_endpoint": 1,
"profile_id": 260,
"cluster_key": 10,
"zcl": {
"frame_type": 0,
"direction": 1,
"disable_default_response": true,
"command_key": 10,
"payload": [
{
"attrId": 7,
"dataType": 35,
"attrData": {{ zigbee_epoch }}
}
]
}
}
}
topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action
Triggering this script every minute might not be necessary, but triggering it multiple times few miniutes before and after midnight might be a good idea, just to make sure the thermostats have the proper time set and notice the day change.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Peak demand icon (numeric)
Set peak demand event icon for the specified number of hours. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"peak_demand_icon": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
18. The unit of this value is
hours.
Outdoor temperature display (numeric)
Outdoor temperature displayed on the thermostat. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outdoor_temperature_display": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-32 and the maximum value is
199. The unit of this value is
°C.