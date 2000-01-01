Stelpro HT402

ModelHT402
VendorStelpro
DescriptionHilo thermostat
Exposeskeypad_lockout, power, energy, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), peak_demand_icon, outdoor_temperature_display
PictureStelpro HT402

Notes

Setting outdoor temperature

To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:

zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature

If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:

- id: auto_publish_outdoor_temp
  description: publish the outdoor temperature to Stelpro thermostat
  trigger:
    - platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.outdoor_sensor_temperature
      condition: []
  action:
    - service: mqtt.publish
      data_template:
      payload: '{{ states(trigger.entity_id) }}'
      topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/THERMOSTAT_FRIENDLY_NAME/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature'

IMPORTANT: The outdoor temperature need to be refreshed at least each 4 hours, or the EXT display will be cleared on the thermostat.

Reseting the energy value

The max energy value is 500 and there is no way to reset it manually since direct writes are not permitted. This value is automatically reset by the thermostat itself at midnight. To set the time on the thermostats so that they can perform the reset at midnight, we have to replicate the Hilo gateway behavior that sends a broadcast like this one every minute:

Frame 593: Packet, 55 bytes on wire (440 bits), 55 bytes captured (440 bits)
IEEE 802.15.4 Data, Src: 0x7eed, Dst: Broadcast
ZigBee Network Layer Data, Dst: Broadcast, Src: 0x0000
ZigBee Application Support Layer Data, Dst Endpt: 255, Src Endpt: 1
    Frame Control Field: Data (0x08)
    Destination Endpoint: 255
    Cluster: Time (0x000a)
    Profile: Home Automation (0x0104)
    Source Endpoint: 1
    Counter: 89
ZigBee Cluster Library Frame, Command: Report Attributes, Seq: 46
    Frame Control Field: Profile-wide (0x08)
    Sequence Number: 46
    Command: Report Attributes (0x0a)
    Attribute Field, Uint32: 821194320
        Attribute: Local Time (0x0007)
        Data Type: 32-Bit Unsigned Integer (0x23)
        Uint32: 821194320 (0x30f26e50)

This can be achieved by publishing a properly crafted message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action using a script like this one:

action: mqtt.publish
metadata: {}
data:
  qos: "1"
  payload: >-
    {% set zigbee_epoch = (as_timestamp(now()) - as_timestamp('2000-01-01 00:00:00')) | int %}
        {
            "action": "raw",
            "params": {
                "network_address": 65532,
                "dst_endpoint": 255,
                "src_endpoint": 1,
                "profile_id": 260,
                "cluster_key": 10,
                "zcl": {
                    "frame_type": 0,
                    "direction": 1,
                    "disable_default_response": true,
                    "command_key": 10,
                    "payload": [
                        {
                            "attrId": 7,
                            "dataType": 35,
                            "attrData": {{ zigbee_epoch }}
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        }
  topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action

Triggering this script every minute might not be necessary, but triggering it multiple times few miniutes before and after midnight might be a good idea, just to make sure the thermostats have the proper time set and notice the day change.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Peak demand icon (numeric)

Set peak demand event icon for the specified number of hours. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"peak_demand_icon": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 18. The unit of this value is hours.

Outdoor temperature display (numeric)

Outdoor temperature displayed on the thermostat. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outdoor_temperature_display": VALUE}. The minimal value is -32 and the maximum value is 199. The unit of this value is °C.