Stelpro HT402

Model HT402 Vendor Stelpro Description Hilo thermostat Exposes keypad_lockout, power, energy, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), peak_demand_icon, outdoor_temperature_display Picture

To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:

zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature

If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:

- id : auto_publish_outdoor_temp description : publish the outdoor temperature to Stelpro thermostat trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.outdoor_sensor_temperature condition : [ ] action : - service : mqtt.publish data_template : payload : '{{ states(trigger.entity_id) }}' topic : 'zigbee2mqtt/THERMOSTAT_FRIENDLY_NAME/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature'

IMPORTANT: The outdoor temperature need to be refreshed at least each 4 hours, or the EXT display will be cleared on the thermostat.

The max energy value is 500 and there is no way to reset it manually since direct writes are not permitted. This value is automatically reset by the thermostat itself at midnight. To set the time on the thermostats so that they can perform the reset at midnight, we have to replicate the Hilo gateway behavior that sends a broadcast like this one every minute:

Frame 593: Packet, 55 bytes on wire (440 bits), 55 bytes captured (440 bits) IEEE 802.15.4 Data, Src: 0x7eed, Dst: Broadcast ZigBee Network Layer Data, Dst: Broadcast, Src: 0x0000 ZigBee Application Support Layer Data, Dst Endpt: 255, Src Endpt: 1 Frame Control Field: Data (0x08) Destination Endpoint: 255 Cluster: Time (0x000a) Profile: Home Automation (0x0104) Source Endpoint: 1 Counter: 89 ZigBee Cluster Library Frame, Command: Report Attributes, Seq: 46 Frame Control Field: Profile-wide (0x08) Sequence Number: 46 Command: Report Attributes (0x0a) Attribute Field, Uint32: 821194320 Attribute: Local Time (0x0007) Data Type: 32-Bit Unsigned Integer (0x23) Uint32: 821194320 (0x30f26e50)

This can be achieved by publishing a properly crafted message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action using a script like this one:

action : mqtt.publish metadata : { } data : qos : "1" payload : > - { % set zigbee_epoch = (as_timestamp(now()) - as_timestamp('2000 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00')) | int % } { "action" : "raw" , "params" : { "network_address" : 65532 , "dst_endpoint" : 255 , "src_endpoint" : 1 , "profile_id" : 260 , "cluster_key" : 10 , "zcl" : { "frame_type" : 0 , "direction" : 1 , "disable_default_response" : true , "command_key" : 10 , "payload" : [ { "attrId" : 7 , "dataType" : 35 , "attrData" : { { zigbee_epoch } } } ] } } } topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action

Triggering this script every minute might not be necessary, but triggering it multiple times few miniutes before and after midnight might be a good idea, just to make sure the thermostats have the proper time set and notice the day change.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Set peak demand event icon for the specified number of hours. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"peak_demand_icon": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 18 . The unit of this value is hours .