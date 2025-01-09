ONOKOM HT-1-ZB-S

Model HT-1-ZB-S Vendor ONOKOM Description AIR HT-1-MB-B (Adapter for household Hitachi systems) Exposes ac_connected, switch (state), current_temperature, target_temperature, system_mode, mode, zb_fan_speed, fan_speed, smart_fan_speed, status_led Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

AC connected. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_connected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disconnected , invalid_data_recieved , connected_with_issues , connected .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Current temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the current_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 16 and the maximum value is 32 . The unit of this value is °C .

Active mode. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , auto , cool , heat , fan_only , dry .

Modes. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: heat , cool , auto , dry , fan_only .

Fan speed modes: Auto(5), Low(1), Medium(2), Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the zb_fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zb_fan_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zb_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 .

Fan speed: Auto(0), First(1) - Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3 .

Smart fan speed: Auto (0), Low (1) ... Maximum (3). Value can be found in the published state on the smart_fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smart_fan_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4 .