Datek HSE2905E

Model HSE2905E Vendor Datek Description Datek Eva AMS HAN power-meter sensor Exposes power, energy, current, voltage, current_phase_b, voltage_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage_phase_c, temperature, linkquality Picture

Factory reset by removing the plastic cover and press & hold the power button for 10 seconds. The LED is then starting to blink Red/Blue to indicate in pairing mode.

# Should automatically support (only tested Kamstrup)

Aidon

Kaifa

Kamstrup

# Configuring interface mode

There should be no need to configure into any interface mode as the Eva HAN should autodetect the correct mode.

# Not getting measurements

In case you are not getting any measurements, it could be that your firmware is too old. If firmware are < 0.4 either update fw via Eva Smart HUB or ask Datek for a replacement with min fw 0.4. Tested on 0.4.

# Where do I find this product

Product page open in new window

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .