Datek HSE2905E
|Model
|HSE2905E
|Vendor
|Datek
|Description
|Datek Eva AMS HAN power-meter sensor
|Exposes
|power, energy, current, voltage, current_phase_b, voltage_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage_phase_c, temperature, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory reset by removing the plastic cover and press & hold the power button for 10 seconds. The LED is then starting to blink Red/Blue to indicate in pairing mode.
Should automatically support (only tested Kamstrup)
- Aidon
- Kaifa
- Kamstrup
Configuring interface mode
There should be no need to configure into any interface mode as the Eva HAN should autodetect the correct mode.
Not getting measurements
In case you are not getting any measurements, it could be that your firmware is too old. If firmware are < 0.4 either update fw via Eva Smart HUB or ask Datek for a replacement with min fw 0.4. Tested on 0.4.
Where do I find this product
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current_phase_b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage_phase_b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current_phase_c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage_phase_c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.