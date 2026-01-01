Heiman HS8OS-EF1-3.0

ModelHS8OS-EF1-3.0
VendorHeiman
DescriptionHuman presence sensor
Exposesoccupancy, enable_indicator, sensitivity, ambient_light, radar_delay_time
PictureHeiman HS8OS-EF1-3.0

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Enable indicator (binary)

active green indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_indicator property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_indicator": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true enable indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the radar sensor in range of 0 ~ 100%. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Ambient light (numeric)

ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the ambient_light property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Lx.

Radar delay time (numeric)

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_delay_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_delay_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 60 and the maximum value is 3600.