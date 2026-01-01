Heiman HS8OS-EF1-3.0
|Model
|HS8OS-EF1-3.0
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Human presence sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, enable_indicator, sensitivity, ambient_light, radar_delay_time
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Enable indicator (binary)
active green indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true enable indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the radar sensor in range of 0 ~ 100%. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Ambient light (numeric)
ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambient_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Lx.
Radar delay time (numeric)
Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_delay_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_delay_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
60 and the maximum value is
3600.