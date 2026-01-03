Heiman HS8MIS-EF1-3.0

Model HS8MIS-EF1-3.0 Vendor Heiman Description PIR sensor Exposes occupancy, enable_indicator, ambient_light, radar_delay_time, sensitivity Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

active green indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true enable indicator is ON, if false OFF.

ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the ambient_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambient_light": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Lx .

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_delay_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_delay_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 60 and the maximum value is 3600 .