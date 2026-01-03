Heiman HS8MIS-EF1-3.0

ModelHS8MIS-EF1-3.0
VendorHeiman
DescriptionPIR sensor
Exposesoccupancy, enable_indicator, ambient_light, radar_delay_time, sensitivity
PictureHeiman HS8MIS-EF1-3.0

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Enable indicator (binary)

active green indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_indicator property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_indicator": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true enable indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Ambient light (numeric)

ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the ambient_light property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Lx.

Radar delay time (numeric)

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_delay_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_delay_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 60 and the maximum value is 3600.

Sensitivity (enum)

sensitivity for PIR sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: high, medium, low.