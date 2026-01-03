Heiman HS8MIS-EF1-3.0
|Model
|HS8MIS-EF1-3.0
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|PIR sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, enable_indicator, ambient_light, radar_delay_time, sensitivity
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Enable indicator (binary)
active green indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true enable indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Ambient light (numeric)
ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambient_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Lx.
Radar delay time (numeric)
Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_delay_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_delay_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
60 and the maximum value is
3600.
Sensitivity (enum)
sensitivity for PIR sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
high,
medium,
low.