Zigbee2MQTT

HEIMAN HS2SW1A/HS2SW1A-N

ModelHS2SW1A/HS2SW1A-N
VendorHEIMAN
DescriptionSmart switch - 1 gang with neutral wire
Exposesswitch (state), device_temperature, linkquality
PictureHEIMAN HS2SW1A/HS2SW1A-N

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.