HEIMAN HS2AQ-EM

Model HS2AQ-EM Vendor HEIMAN Description Air quality monitor Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, pm25, hcho, voc, aqi, pm10, battery_state, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured Hcho value. Value can be found in the published state on the hcho property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mg/m³ .

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppb .

Air quality index. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured PM10 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_charging , charging , charged .