Zigbee2MQTT

HEIMAN HS2AQ-EM

ModelHS2AQ-EM
VendorHEIMAN
DescriptionAir quality monitor
Exposesbattery, temperature, humidity, pm25, hcho, voc, aqi, pm10, battery_state, linkquality
PictureHEIMAN HS2AQ-EM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Pm25 (numeric)

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Hcho (numeric)

Measured Hcho value. Value can be found in the published state on the hcho property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mg/m³.

Voc (numeric)

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppb.

Aqi (numeric)

Air quality index. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Pm10 (numeric)

Measured PM10 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm10 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Battery_state (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_charging, charging, charged.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.