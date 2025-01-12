Heiman HS2AQ-EF-3.0

Model HS2AQ-EF-3.0 Vendor Heiman Description Air quality monitor Exposes temperature, pm25, hcho, aqi, pm10, battery, humidity, charging_status Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured HCHO value. Value can be found in the published state on the hcho property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mg/m³ .

Air quality index. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured PM10 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .