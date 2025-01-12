Heiman HS2AQ-EF-3.0
|Model
|HS2AQ-EF-3.0
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Air quality monitor
|Exposes
|temperature, pm25, hcho, aqi, pm10, battery, humidity, charging_status
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
PM25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
HCHO (numeric)
Measured HCHO value. Value can be found in the published state on the
hcho property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mg/m³.
Aqi (numeric)
Air quality index. Value can be found in the published state on the
aqi property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PM10 (numeric)
Measured PM10 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Charging status (enum)
Current charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"charging_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
NotCharged,
Charging,
FullyCharged.