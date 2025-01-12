Heiman HS2AQ-EF-3.0

ModelHS2AQ-EF-3.0
VendorHeiman
DescriptionAir quality monitor
Exposestemperature, pm25, hcho, aqi, pm10, battery, humidity, charging_status
PictureHeiman HS2AQ-EF-3.0

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

PM25 (numeric)

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

HCHO (numeric)

Measured HCHO value. Value can be found in the published state on the hcho property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mg/m³.

Aqi (numeric)

Air quality index. Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

PM10 (numeric)

Measured PM10 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm10 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Charging status (enum)

Current charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the charging_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"charging_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: NotCharged, Charging, FullyCharged.