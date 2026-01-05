Heiman HS1SA-E Lover

Model HS1SA-E Lover Vendor Heiman Description Smoke detector Exposes battery, identify, smoke, battery_low, test, trouble, trigger_selftest, temporary_mute, siren_for_automation_only, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is currently performing a test. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is currently having trouble. Value can be found in the published state on the trouble property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true trouble is ON, if false OFF.

Trigger smoke alarm self-check test.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_selftest": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: test .

temporarily mute smoke alarm but please ensure there is no real fire.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_mute": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute .

siren effect. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_for_automation_only property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_for_automation_only": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_for_automation_only": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: stop , smoke_siren .

for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the reported_packages property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reported_packages": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the rejoin_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rejoin_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .