Heiman HS1SA-E Lover
|Model
|HS1SA-E Lover
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smoke detector
|Exposes
|battery, identify, smoke, battery_low, test, trouble, trigger_selftest, temporary_mute, siren_for_automation_only, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is currently performing a test. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Trouble (binary)
Indicates whether the device is currently having trouble. Value can be found in the published state on the
trouble property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true trouble is ON, if
false OFF.
Trigger selftest (enum)
Trigger smoke alarm self-check test.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_selftest": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
test.
Temporary mute (enum)
temporarily mute smoke alarm but please ensure there is no real fire.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temporary_mute": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute.
Siren for automation only (enum)
siren effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
siren_for_automation_only property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"siren_for_automation_only": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"siren_for_automation_only": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
stop,
smoke_siren.
Reported packages (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reported_packages property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reported_packages": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Rejoin count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rejoin_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rejoin_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Reboot count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rebooted.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reboot_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reboot_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.