Heiman HS1SA-EF

Model HS1SA-EF Vendor Heiman Description Smoke detector Exposes battery, identify, temperature, smoke, battery_low, test, fault_state, muted, trigger_selftest, temporary_mute, heartbeat_indicator, interconnectable, smoke_level, smoke_unit, chamber_contamination, siren_for_automation_only, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is currently performing a test. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Device fault status (normal or fault types).. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Device mute status (normal or mute types).. Value can be found in the published state on the muted property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"muted": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Trigger smoke alarm self-check test.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_selftest": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: test .

temporarily mute smoke alarm but please ensure there is no real fire.. Value can be found in the published state on the temporary_mute property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temporary_mute": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_mute": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true temporary mute is ON, if false OFF.

active green indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the heartbeat_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heartbeat_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heartbeat_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true heartbeat indicator is ON, if false OFF.

used for interconnection automation.. Value can be found in the published state on the interconnectable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"interconnectable": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true interconnectable is ON, if false OFF.

smoke level. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smoke_level": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 .

smoke level unit. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_unit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smoke_unit": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: dB/m , %ft OBS .

it indicates that how serious the smoke chamber get contaminated.. Value can be found in the published state on the chamber_contamination property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"chamber_contamination": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , light_contamination , medium_contamination , critical_contamination .

siren effect. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_for_automation_only property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_for_automation_only": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_for_automation_only": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: stop , smoke_siren , co_siren .

for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the reported_packages property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reported_packages": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the rejoin_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rejoin_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .