Heiman HS1MIS-3.0

ModelHS1MIS-3.0
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart occupancy sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery, ambient_light
PictureHeiman HS1MIS-3.0

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Ambient light (numeric)

ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the ambient_light property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Lx.