HS-SW400ZB-VNM
|Model
|HS-SW400ZB-VNM
|Vendor
|VSmart
|Description
|Wall switch 4 gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), led_indicator_color_on, led_indicator_color_off, vibration_intensity, time_periods, morning_led_intensity, evening_led_intensity, night_led_intensity, led_brightness_levels
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 5 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.
Reset
To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.
Installation
- Turn off power at the circuit breaker before installation
- Remove existing switch and connect wires according to the wiring diagram
- Ensure proper grounding
- Maximum load per channel: 10A resistive, 6A inductive
Multi-Endpoint Control
This device supports 4 independent switches:
- Switch 1: Controls first electrical load
- Switch 2: Controls second electrical load
- Switch 3: Controls third electrical load
- Switch 4: Controls fourth electrical load
- Each switch can be controlled independently via MQTT
LED Indicator Features
- ledIndicatorColorOn: Set LED color when switch is ON (hex format: #RRGGBB)
- ledIndicatorColorOff: Set LED color when switch is OFF (hex format: #RRGGBB)
- morningLedIntensity: LED intensity for morning period (0-100%)
- eveningLedIntensity: LED intensity for evening period (0-100%)
- nightLedIntensity: LED intensity for night period (0-100%)
- ledBrightnessLevels: Configure low/medium/high brightness levels
Vibration Feedback
- vibrationIntensity: Button vibration intensity (0-100%)
- Provides tactile feedback when button is pressed
Time Period Settings
- timePeriods: Configure morning, evening, and night periods
- Morning must start before evening, evening must start before night
- LED behavior changes based on time periods