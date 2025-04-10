Model HS-SW300ZB-VNM Vendor VSmart Description Wall switch 3 gang Exposes switch (state), led_indicator_color_on, led_indicator_color_off, vibration_intensity, time_periods, morning_led_intensity, evening_led_intensity, night_led_intensity, led_brightness_levels Picture

Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 5 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.

To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.

Turn off power at the circuit breaker before installation

Remove existing switch and connect wires according to the wiring diagram

Ensure proper grounding

Maximum load per channel: 10A resistive, 6A inductive

This device supports 3 independent switches:

Switch 1: Controls first electrical load

Switch 2: Controls second electrical load

Switch 3: Controls third electrical load

: Controls third electrical load Each switch can be controlled independently via MQTT

ledIndicatorColorOn: Set LED color when switch is ON (hex format: #RRGGBB)

ledIndicatorColorOff: Set LED color when switch is OFF (hex format: #RRGGBB)

morningLedIntensity: LED intensity for morning period (0-100%)

eveningLedIntensity: LED intensity for evening period (0-100%)

nightLedIntensity: LED intensity for night period (0-100%)

: LED intensity for night period (0-100%) ledBrightnessLevels: Configure low/medium/high brightness levels

vibrationIntensity: Button vibration intensity (0-100%)

: Button vibration intensity (0-100%) Provides tactile feedback when button is pressed