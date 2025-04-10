HS-SW200ZB-VNM

ModelHS-SW200ZB-VNM
VendorVSmart
DescriptionWall switch 2 gang
Exposesswitch (state), led_indicator_color_on, led_indicator_color_off, vibration_intensity, time_periods, morning_led_intensity, evening_led_intensity, night_led_intensity, led_brightness_levels
PictureHS-SW200ZB-VNM

Notes

Pairing

Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 5 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.

Reset

To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.

Installation

  • Turn off power at the circuit breaker before installation
  • Remove existing switch and connect wires according to the wiring diagram
  • Ensure proper grounding
  • Maximum load per channel: 10A resistive, 6A inductive

Multi-Endpoint Control

This device supports 2 independent switches:

  • Switch 1: Controls first electrical load
  • Switch 2: Controls second electrical load
  • Each switch can be controlled independently via MQTT

LED Indicator Features

  • ledIndicatorColorOn: Set LED color when switch is ON (hex format: #RRGGBB)
  • ledIndicatorColorOff: Set LED color when switch is OFF (hex format: #RRGGBB)
  • morningLedIntensity: LED intensity for morning period (0-100%)
  • eveningLedIntensity: LED intensity for evening period (0-100%)
  • nightLedIntensity: LED intensity for night period (0-100%)
  • ledBrightnessLevels: Configure low/medium/high brightness levels

Vibration Feedback

  • vibrationIntensity: Button vibration intensity (0-100%)
  • Provides tactile feedback when button is pressed

Time Period Settings

  • timePeriods: Configure morning, evening, and night periods
  • Morning must start before evening, evening must start before night
  • LED behavior changes based on time periods