HS-SW100ZB-VNM
|Model
|HS-SW100ZB-VNM
|Vendor
|VSmart
|Description
|Wall switch 1 gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), led_indicator_color_on, led_indicator_color_off, vibration_intensity, time_periods, morning_led_intensity, evening_led_intensity, night_led_intensity, led_brightness_levels
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 5 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.
Reset
To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.
Installation
- Turn off power at the circuit breaker before installation
- Remove existing switch and connect wires according to the wiring diagram
- Ensure proper grounding
- Maximum load: 10A resistive, 6A inductive
LED Indicator Features
- led_indicator_color_on: Set LED color when switch is ON (hex format: #RRGGBB, e.g., #ff0000 for red)
- led_indicator_color_off: Set LED color when switch is OFF (hex format: #RRGGBB, e.g., #ffffff for white)
- morning_led_intensity: LED intensity for morning period (0-100%)
- evening_led_intensity: LED intensity for evening period (0-100%)
- night_led_intensity: LED intensity for night period (0-100%)
- led_brightness_levels: Configure low/medium/high brightness levels
Vibration Feedback
- vibration_intensity: Button vibration intensity (0-100%)
- Provides tactile feedback when button is pressed
Time Period Settings
- time_periods: Configure morning, evening, and night periods
- morning_start_hour: Morning period start hour (0-23)
- evening_start_hour: Evening period start hour (0-23)
- night_start_hour: Night period start hour (0-23)
- Morning must start before evening, evening must start before night
- LED behavior changes based on time periods
LED Brightness Levels
- led_brightness_levels: Configure brightness levels for different intensity settings
- low_brightness_percent: Low brightness level percentage (0-100%)
- medium_brightness_percent: Medium brightness level percentage (0-100%)
- high_brightness_percent: High brightness level percentage (0-100%)
- Low must be lower than medium, Medium must be lower than high