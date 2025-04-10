HS-SW100ZB-VNM

ModelHS-SW100ZB-VNM
VendorVSmart
DescriptionWall switch 1 gang
Exposesswitch (state), led_indicator_color_on, led_indicator_color_off, vibration_intensity, time_periods, morning_led_intensity, evening_led_intensity, night_led_intensity, led_brightness_levels
PictureHS-SW100ZB-VNM

Notes

Pairing

Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 5 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.

Reset

To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.

Installation

  • Turn off power at the circuit breaker before installation
  • Remove existing switch and connect wires according to the wiring diagram
  • Ensure proper grounding
  • Maximum load: 10A resistive, 6A inductive

LED Indicator Features

  • led_indicator_color_on: Set LED color when switch is ON (hex format: #RRGGBB, e.g., #ff0000 for red)
  • led_indicator_color_off: Set LED color when switch is OFF (hex format: #RRGGBB, e.g., #ffffff for white)
  • morning_led_intensity: LED intensity for morning period (0-100%)
  • evening_led_intensity: LED intensity for evening period (0-100%)
  • night_led_intensity: LED intensity for night period (0-100%)
  • led_brightness_levels: Configure low/medium/high brightness levels

Vibration Feedback

  • vibration_intensity: Button vibration intensity (0-100%)
  • Provides tactile feedback when button is pressed

Time Period Settings

  • time_periods: Configure morning, evening, and night periods
  • morning_start_hour: Morning period start hour (0-23)
  • evening_start_hour: Evening period start hour (0-23)
  • night_start_hour: Night period start hour (0-23)
  • Morning must start before evening, evening must start before night
  • LED behavior changes based on time periods

LED Brightness Levels

  • led_brightness_levels: Configure brightness levels for different intensity settings
  • low_brightness_percent: Low brightness level percentage (0-100%)
  • medium_brightness_percent: Medium brightness level percentage (0-100%)
  • high_brightness_percent: High brightness level percentage (0-100%)
  • Low must be lower than medium, Medium must be lower than high