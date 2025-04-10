Model HS-SW100ZB-VNM Vendor VSmart Description Wall switch 1 gang Exposes switch (state), led_indicator_color_on, led_indicator_color_off, vibration_intensity, time_periods, morning_led_intensity, evening_led_intensity, night_led_intensity, led_brightness_levels Picture

Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 5 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.

To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.

Turn off power at the circuit breaker before installation

Remove existing switch and connect wires according to the wiring diagram

Ensure proper grounding

Maximum load: 10A resistive, 6A inductive

led_indicator_color_on : Set LED color when switch is ON (hex format: #RRGGBB, e.g., #ff0000 for red)

led_indicator_color_off : Set LED color when switch is OFF (hex format: #RRGGBB, e.g., #ffffff for white)

morning_led_intensity : LED intensity for morning period (0-100%)

evening_led_intensity : LED intensity for evening period (0-100%)

night_led_intensity : LED intensity for night period (0-100%)

led_brightness_levels: Configure low/medium/high brightness levels

vibration_intensity : Button vibration intensity (0-100%)

Provides tactile feedback when button is pressed

time_periods : Configure morning, evening, and night periods

morning_start_hour : Morning period start hour (0-23)

evening_start_hour : Evening period start hour (0-23)

night_start_hour : Night period start hour (0-23)

Morning must start before evening, evening must start before night

LED behavior changes based on time periods