HS-SEOC00ZB-VNM

ModelHS-SEOC00ZB-VNM
VendorVSmart
DescriptionOccupancy sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery
PictureHS-SEOC00ZB-VNM

Notes

Pairing

Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 3 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.

Reset

To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.

Installation

  • Install the sensor on the ceiling or wall
  • Ensure the sensor has a clear view of the area to be monitored
  • Recommended mounting height: 2.5-3 meters
  • Avoid mounting near air conditioning vents or heating sources