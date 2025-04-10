HS-SEOC00ZB-VNM
|Model
|HS-SEOC00ZB-VNM
|Vendor
|VSmart
|Description
|Occupancy sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 3 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.
Reset
To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.
Installation
- Install the sensor on the ceiling or wall
- Ensure the sensor has a clear view of the area to be monitored
- Recommended mounting height: 2.5-3 meters
- Avoid mounting near air conditioning vents or heating sources