HEIMAN HS-720ES

Model HS-720ES Vendor HEIMAN Description Carbon monoxide alarm Exposes carbon_monoxide, co, self_test_result, battery, silence, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , success , failure , others .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.