ADEO HR-C99C-Z-C045

Model HR-C99C-Z-C045 Vendor ADEO Description RGB CTT LEXMAN ENKI remote control Exposes battery, action Picture

Hold small reset button pressed (located on the backside of remote) for 3 seconds (until the front LED blinks) and device will reset and will attempt to join network.

It is important to know that click on the center round boutton is the way to switch between color_saturation_step_down and color_temperature_step_up (bottom of the cicrcular button) color_saturation_step_up and color_temperature_step_down (top of the cicrcular button) color_hue_step_down and nothing (left of the cicrcular button) color_hue_step_up and nothing (right of the cicrcular button)

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .