ADEO HR-C99C-Z-C045

Model HR-C99C-Z-C045 Vendor ADEO Description RGB CTT LEXMAN ENKI remote control

Hold small reset button pressed (located on the backside of remote) for 3 seconds (until the front LED blinks) and device will reset and will attempt to join network.

# Actions generated by circular button

It is important to know that click on the center round boutton is the way to switch between color_saturation_step_down and color_temperature_step_up (bottom of the cicrcular button) color_saturation_step_up and color_temperature_step_down (top of the cicrcular button) color_hue_step_down and nothing (left of the cicrcular button) color_hue_step_up and nothing (right of the cicrcular button)

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 , color_saturation_step_up , color_saturation_step_down , color_stop , color_hue_step_up , color_hue_step_down , color_temperature_step_up , color_temperature_step_down , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_stop .