ADEO HR-C99C-Z-C045
|Model
|HR-C99C-Z-C045
|Vendor
|ADEO
|Description
|RGB CTT LEXMAN ENKI remote control
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Hold small reset button pressed (located on the backside of remote) for 3 seconds (until the front LED blinks) and device will reset and will attempt to join network.
Actions generated by circular button
It is important to know that click on the center round boutton is the way to switch between
color_saturation_step_down and
color_temperature_step_up (bottom of the cicrcular button)
color_saturation_step_up and
color_temperature_step_down (top of the cicrcular button)
color_hue_step_down and nothing (left of the cicrcular button)
color_hue_step_up and nothing (right of the cicrcular button)
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
color_saturation_step_up,
color_saturation_step_down,
color_stop,
color_hue_step_up,
color_hue_step_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_stop.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.