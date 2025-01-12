ShinaSystem HQM-300Z

Model HQM-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS Zigbee Wireless Round Thermostat Exposes climate (system_mode, preset, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint), valve_status, schedule_time, humidity, battery Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , preset , local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , cool , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , cool , heat , away , schedule . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Valve status. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals open valve status is ON, if close OFF.

Operating Time (minutes per hour). Only applicable in schedule mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is min .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .