# Lidl HG09648

Model HG09648 Vendor Lidl Description Livarno roller blinds Exposes cover (state, position), border, calibration_time, motor_reversal, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down , up_delete , down_delete .

# Calibration time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

# Motor reversal (binary)

Reverse the motor, resets all endpoints! Also the upper border after hardware initialisation. Be careful!After this you have to turn off and turn on the roller so that it can drive into the uppest position.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.