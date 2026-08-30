Lidl HG09648
|Model
|HG09648
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Livarno roller blinds
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), border, calibration_time, motor_reversal
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Border (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down,
up_delete,
down_delete.
Calibration time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Motor reversal (binary)
Reverse the motor, resets all endpoints! Also the upper border after hardware initialisation. Be careful!After this you have to turn off and turn on the roller so that it can drive into the uppest position.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.