Lidl HG08164

Model HG08164 Vendor Lidl Description Silvercrest smart button Exposes battery, action Picture

Remove the battery compartmet cover on the back of the device (you may need to use a flat-head screw driver). Press and hold the reset button for 6 seconds. The device enters pairing mode. The LED in the front blinks to indicate that. Pairing happens automatically if zigbee2mqtt is accepting new devices.

If battery value is not showing in Zigbee2MQTT briefly pressing reset button AFTER device is fully paired usually resolves the issue.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .