# Lidl HG08164

Model HG08164 Vendor Lidl Description Silvercrest smart button Exposes action, battery, linkquality Picture

# Battery value

If battery value is not showing in Zigbee2MQTT briefly pressing reset button AFTER device is fully paired usually resolves the issue.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_stop , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , single , double .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .