Zigbee2MQTT

Lidl HG06467

ModelHG06467
VendorLidl
DescriptionMelinera smart LED string lights
Exposeslight (state, brightness, color_hs), linkquality
PictureLidl HG06467

Notes

Pairing

Factory reset the LED string by holding the "F" button for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button the LED string should blink slowly After resetting the LED string will automatically connect.

While pairing, keep the string close to the adapter.

Trigger effects

Controls the 16 build-in effects of the LED string. An effect expects 3 parameters: speed, colors and effect. To trigger an effect send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": {"effect": EFFECT, "speed": SPEED, "colors": COLORS}}. Description:

  • SPEED should be a number between 1 and 100.
  • COLORS is an array of JSON objects containing r, g, b. Note: some effects support multiple colors
  • EFFECT is a string, below is a list of possible values and the amount of colors it supports
|     effect             |     # colors    |
|------------------------|-----------------|
|     steady             |     1           |
|     snow               |     1           |
|     rainbow            |     0           |
|     snake              |     6           |
|     twinkle            |     2           |
|     firework           |     2           |
|     horizontal_flag    |     3           |
|     waves              |     3           |
|     updown             |     2           |
|     vintage            |     1           |
|     fading             |     1           |
|     collide            |     1           |
|     strobe             |     5           |
|     sparkles           |     3           |
|     carnaval           |     6           |
|     glow               |     6           |

Example message payload

{
    "effect": {
        "effect": "snake",
        "speed": 100,
        "colors": [
            {
                "r": 255,
                "g": 0,
                "b": 0
            },
            {
                "r": 0,
                "g": 255,
                "b": 0
            },
            {
                "r": 0,
                "g": 0,
                "b": 255
            }
        ]
    }
}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, color_hs.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.
  • color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
    • HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
    • HSV space (hue, saturation, value):{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
    • HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness){"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.