Lidl HG06467
|Model
|HG06467
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Melinera smart LED string lights
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_hs), light_mode, effect_name, effect_speed, gradient, effect_color_1, effect_color_2, effect_color_3, effect_color_4, effect_color_5, effect_color_6
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory reset the LED string by holding the "F" button for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button the LED string should blink slowly After resetting the LED string will automatically connect.
While pairing, keep the string close to the adapter.
Trigger effects
Controls the 16 build-in effects of the LED string. An effect expects 3 parameters:
speed,
colors and
effect. To trigger an effect send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": {"effect": EFFECT, "speed": SPEED, "colors": COLORS}}. Description:
SPEEDshould be a number between 1 and 100.
COLORSis an array of JSON objects containing
r,
g,
b. Note: some effects support multiple colors
EFFECTis a string, below is a list of possible values and the amount of colors it supports
| effect | # colors |
|------------------------|-----------------|
| steady | 1 |
| snow | 1 |
| rainbow | 0 |
| snake | 6 |
| twinkle | 2 |
| firework | 2 |
| horizontal_flag | 3 |
| waves | 3 |
| updown | 2 |
| vintage | 1 |
| fading | 1 |
| collide | 1 |
| strobe | 5 |
| sparkles | 3 |
| carnaval | 6 |
| glow | 6 |
Example message payload
{
"effect": {
"effect": "snake",
"speed": 100,
"colors": [
{
"r": 255,
"g": 0,
"b": 0
},
{
"r": 0,
"g": 255,
"b": 0
},
{
"r": 0,
"g": 0,
"b": 255
}
]
}
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_hs.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}}(e.g.
{"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}}or
{"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
- HSV space (hue, saturation, value):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}}or
{"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
- HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness)
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}}or
{"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Light mode (enum)
White light, static color, or animated effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
white,
color,
effect.
Effect (enum)
Select a built-in effect and enter effect mode. Retains speed and palette.. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_name": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
steady,
snow,
rainbow,
snake,
twinkle,
firework,
horizontal_flag,
waves,
updown,
vintage,
fading,
collide,
strobe,
sparkles,
carnaval,
glow.
Effect speed (numeric)
Animation speed (device resolution: 0..64). Outside effect mode it is kept for the next effect.. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_speed": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Effect palette (list)
Effect colors for positions 1..N; later positions are switched off. Applying enters effect mode.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gradient": []}
Effect color 1 (text)
Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_color_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_color_1": "VALUE"}.
Effect color 2 (text)
Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_color_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_color_2": "VALUE"}.
Effect color 3 (text)
Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_color_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_color_3": "VALUE"}.
Effect color 4 (text)
Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_color_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_color_4": "VALUE"}.
Effect color 5 (text)
Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_color_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_color_5": "VALUE"}.
Effect color 6 (text)
Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_color_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_color_6": "VALUE"}.