Lidl HG06467

Model HG06467 Vendor Lidl Description Melinera smart LED string lights Exposes light (state, brightness, color_hs), light_mode, effect_name, effect_speed, gradient, effect_color_1, effect_color_2, effect_color_3, effect_color_4, effect_color_5, effect_color_6 Picture

Factory reset the LED string by holding the "F" button for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button the LED string should blink slowly After resetting the LED string will automatically connect.

While pairing, keep the string close to the adapter.

Controls the 16 build-in effects of the LED string. An effect expects 3 parameters: speed , colors and effect . To trigger an effect send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": {"effect": EFFECT, "speed": SPEED, "colors": COLORS}} . Description:

SPEED should be a number between 1 and 100.

should be a number between 1 and 100. COLORS is an array of JSON objects containing r , g , b . Note: some effects support multiple colors

is an array of JSON objects containing , , . Note: some effects support multiple colors EFFECT is a string, below is a list of possible values and the amount of colors it supports

| effect | # colors | |------------------------|-----------------| | steady | 1 | | snow | 1 | | rainbow | 0 | | snake | 6 | | twinkle | 2 | | firework | 2 | | horizontal_flag | 3 | | waves | 3 | | updown | 2 | | vintage | 1 | | fading | 1 | | collide | 1 | | strobe | 5 | | sparkles | 3 | | carnaval | 6 | | glow | 6 |

{ "effect" : { "effect" : "snake" , "speed" : 100 , "colors" : [ { "r" : 255 , "g" : 0 , "b" : 0 } , { "r" : 0 , "g" : 255 , "b" : 0 } , { "r" : 0 , "g" : 0 , "b" : 255 } ] } }

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}



When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

White light, static color, or animated effect. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: white , color , effect .

Select a built-in effect and enter effect mode. Retains speed and palette.. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_name": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: steady , snow , rainbow , snake , twinkle , firework , horizontal_flag , waves , updown , vintage , fading , collide , strobe , sparkles , carnaval , glow .

Animation speed (device resolution: 0..64). Outside effect mode it is kept for the next effect.. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_speed": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Effect colors for positions 1..N; later positions are switched off. Applying enters effect mode.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gradient": []}

Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_color_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_color_1": "VALUE"} .

Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_color_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_color_2": "VALUE"} .

Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_color_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_color_3": "VALUE"} .

Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_color_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_color_4": "VALUE"} .

Palette color as #RRGGBB, or ON/OFF to include it in the effect. Value can be found in the published state on the effect_color_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_color_5": "VALUE"} .