# Lidl HG06467

Model HG06467 Vendor Lidl Description Melinera smart LED string lights Exposes light (state, brightness, color_hs), linkquality Picture

Factory reset the LED string by holding the "F" button for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button the LED string should blink slowly After resetting the LED string will automatically connect.

While pairing, keep the string close to the adapter.

# Trigger effects

Controls the 16 build-in effects of the LED string. An effect expects 3 parameters: speed , colors and effect . To trigger an effect send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": {"effect": EFFECT, "speed": SPEED, "colors": COLORS}} . Description:

SPEED should be a number between 1 and 100.

should be a number between 1 and 100. COLORS is an array of JSON objects containing r , g , b . Note: some effects support multiple colors

is an array of JSON objects containing , , . Note: some effects support multiple colors EFFECT is a string, below is a list of possible values and the amount of colors it supports

| effect | # colors | |------------------------|-----------------| | steady | 1 | | snow | 1 | | rainbow | 0 | | snake | 6 | | twinkle | 2 | | firework | 2 | | horizontal_flag | 3 | | waves | 3 | | updown | 2 | | vintage | 1 | | fading | 1 | | collide | 1 | | strobe | 5 | | sparkles | 3 | | carnaval | 6 | | glow | 6 |

# Example message payload

{ "effect" : { "effect" : "snake" , "speed" : 100 , "colors" : [ { "r" : 255 , "g" : 0 , "b" : 0 } , { "r" : 0 , "g" : 255 , "b" : 0 } , { "r" : 0 , "g" : 0 , "b" : 255 } ] } }

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

: To control the brightness publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and . To read the brightness send a message to with payload . color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic with payload (e.g. ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to with payload . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: