Lidl HG06467
|Model
|HG06467
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Melinera smart LED string lights
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_hs), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory reset the LED string by holding the "F" button for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button the LED string should blink slowly After resetting the LED string will automatically connect.
While pairing, keep the string close to the adapter.
Trigger effects
Controls the 16 build-in effects of the LED string. An effect expects 3 parameters:
speed,
colors and
effect. To trigger an effect send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": {"effect": EFFECT, "speed": SPEED, "colors": COLORS}}. Description:
SPEEDshould be a number between 1 and 100.
COLORSis an array of JSON objects containing
r,
g,
b. Note: some effects support multiple colors
EFFECTis a string, below is a list of possible values and the amount of colors it supports
| effect | # colors |
|------------------------|-----------------|
| steady | 1 |
| snow | 1 |
| rainbow | 0 |
| snake | 6 |
| twinkle | 2 |
| firework | 2 |
| horizontal_flag | 3 |
| waves | 3 |
| updown | 2 |
| vintage | 1 |
| fading | 1 |
| collide | 1 |
| strobe | 5 |
| sparkles | 3 |
| carnaval | 6 |
| glow | 6 |
Example message payload
{
"effect": {
"effect": "snake",
"speed": 100,
"colors": [
{
"r": 255,
"g": 0,
"b": 0
},
{
"r": 0,
"g": 255,
"b": 0
},
{
"r": 0,
"g": 0,
"b": 255
}
]
}
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_hs.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}}(e.g.
{"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}}or
{"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
- HSV space (hue, saturation, value):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}}or
{"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
- HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness)
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}}or
{"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.