Develco HESZB-120

Model HESZB-120 Vendor Develco Description Fire detector with siren Exposes smoke, battery_low, test, alarm, reliability, fault, max_duration, temperature, battery, voltage Picture White-label Frient 94431

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Manual Start of Siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicates reason if any fault. Value can be found in the published state on the reliability property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_fault_detected , unreliable_other , process_error .

Indicates whether the device are in fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.

Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 . The unit of this value is s .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .