Develco HESZB-120
|Model
|HESZB-120
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|Fire detector with siren
|Exposes
|temperature, battery, smoke, battery_low, test, max_duration, alarm, reliability, fault, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Max_duration (numeric)
Duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Alarm (binary)
Manual Start of Siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
START alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Reliability (enum)
Indicates reason if any fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
reliability property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_fault_detected,
unreliable_other,
process_error.
Fault (binary)
Indicates whether the device are in fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.