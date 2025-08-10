Remove the device from the previous Zigbee network if it has already been added, otherwise pairing will fail. Press the reset button twice. The indicator light starts flashing blue and stays on for 10 seconds when pairing is successful. Timeout 3minutes.

Note: If the indicator flashes 3 times after pressing the reset button twice, it shows that dimmer has been paired.

Press and hold the reset button for 5 seconds, the indicator will remain red for 10 seconds. Timeout 3minutes. Please note that all configuration parameters will be reset after the device is reset or removed from the network