Home Control AS HC-SLM-1
|Model
|HC-SLM-1
|Vendor
|Home Control AS
|Description
|Heimgard (Wattle) door lock pro
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, auto_relock_time, sound_volume, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Auto_relock_time (numeric)
The number of seconds to wait after unlocking a lock before it automatically locks again. 0=disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_relock_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auto_relock_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_relock_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Sound_volume (enum)
Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound_volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
silent_mode,
low_volume,
high_volume.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.