# Home Control AS HC-SLM-1

Model HC-SLM-1 Vendor Home Control AS Description Heimgard (Wattle) door lock pro Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, auto_relock_time, sound_volume, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The number of seconds to wait after unlocking a lock before it automatically locks again. 0=disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_relock_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_relock_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: silent_mode , low_volume , high_volume .