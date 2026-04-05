Halo Smart Labs HALO+

Model HALO+ Vendor Halo Smart Labs Description Halo+ smart smoke & CO detector with weather radio Exposes smoke, carbon_monoxide, tamper, battery_low, test, mains_power_connected, halo_alert_state, room, halo_test_result, test_in_progress, halo_hush_state, hush_active, hush, test_cycle, co_ppm, light (state, brightness, color_hs), battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, pressure, weather_alert, current_weather_alert, weather_alerts_interest, weather_location, weather_station, weather_frequency, weather_playing_state, weather_playback Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether mains power is currently available. Value can be found in the published state on the mains_power_connected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true mains power connected is ON, if false OFF.

Device state reported by the manufacturer cluster. Value can be found in the published state on the halo_alert_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: safe , pre_smoke , smoke , carbon_monoxide , weather , interconnect_smoke , interconnect_carbon_monoxide , silenced , low_battery , very_low_battery , failed_battery , end_of_life , other , co_test , smoke_test .

Spoken room name used in Halo announcements. Value can be found in the published state on the room property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"room": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , basement , bedroom , den , dining_room , downstairs , entryway , family_room , game_room , guest_bedroom , hallway , kids_bedroom , living_room , master_bedroom , office , study , upstairs , workout_room .

Result of the most recent self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the halo_test_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: idle , running , success , fail_ion , fail_photo , fail_co , fail_temperature , fail_weather , fail_other .

Indicates whether a test is running. Value can be found in the published state on the test_in_progress property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test in progress is ON, if false OFF.

Current hush status. Value can be found in the published state on the halo_hush_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ready , success , timeout , disabled .

Indicates whether the alarm is hushed. Value can be found in the published state on the hush_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true hush active is ON, if false OFF.

Start or cancel hush mode. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hush": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , stop .

Start or cancel the built-in test. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_cycle": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , cancel .

Current CO concentration reported by the detector. Value can be found in the published state on the co_ppm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_light": "ON"} , {"state_light": "OFF"} or {"state_light": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_light": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_light": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_light": ""} .

: To control the brightness publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and . To read the brightness send a message to with payload . color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_light": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_light":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic with payload (e.g. ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to with payload . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "hue_move" : 40 , "hue_step" : - 90 , "saturation_move" : - 55 , "saturation_step" : 66 , }

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Indicates an active NOAA/SAME weather alert. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_alert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true weather alert is ON, if false OFF.

Current NOAA/SAME event code reported by the detector. Value can be found in the published state on the current_weather_alert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: NONE , AVA , AVW , BZW , CFA , CFW , DSW , EQW , FFA , FFS , FFW , FLA , FLS , FLW , FRW , FSW , FZW , HLS , HUA , HUW , HWA , HWW , SPS , SVA , SVR , SVS , TOA , TOR , TRA , TRW , TSA , TSW , VOW , WSA , WSW , ADR , NIC , NMN , CAE , LAE , TOE , DMO , NAT , NPT , NST , RMT , RWT , CDW , CEM , EAN , EAT , EVI , HMW , NUW , RHW , SPW , LEW , SMW , ??S , ??M , ??E , ??A , ??W , BHW , BWW , CHW , CWW , DBA , DBW , DEW , EVA , FCW , IBW , IFW , LSW , POS , WFA , WFW , EWW , SSA , SSW , UNKNOWN .

NOAA/SAME event codes that should trigger the Halo+ speaker. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_alerts_interest": ["NONE", "AVA", "AVW", "BZW", "CFA", "CFW", "DSW", "EQW", "FFA", "FFS", "FFW", "FLA", "FLS", "FLW", "FRW", "FSW", "FZW", "HLS", "HUA", "HUW", "HWA", "HWW", "SPS", "SVA", "SVR", "SVS", "TOA", "TOR", "TRA", "TRW", "TSA", "TSW", "VOW", "WSA", "WSW", "ADR", "NIC", "NMN", "CAE", "LAE", "TOE", "DMO", "NAT", "NPT", "NST", "RMT", "RWT", "CDW", "CEM", "EAN", "EAT", "EVI", "HMW", "NUW", "RHW", "SPW", "LEW", "SMW", "??S", "??M", "??E", "??A", "??W", "BHW", "BWW", "CHW", "CWW", "DBA", "DBW", "DEW", "EVA", "FCW", "IBW", "IFW", "LSW", "POS", "WFA", "WFW", "EWW", "SSA", "SSW"]}

SAME location code (000000-999999) announced by the weather radio. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_location property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_location": NEW_VALUE} .

Weather radio preset (1-7). Value can be found in the published state on the weather_station property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_station": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 7 .

Frequency of the selected weather radio preset. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Current playback state of the weather radio. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_playing_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: quiet , playing .