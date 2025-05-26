Halemeier HA-ZM12mw2-4K

Notes

4-channel LED driver from Halemeier. Each channel is exposed as a separate Zigbee light.

Features

  • 4 independent channels (endpoint 1 to 4)
  • Supports on/off, brightness, and color temperature
  • Uses light_onoff_brightness_colortemp with multiEndpoint mapping
  • Works with Home Assistant via Zigbee2MQTT

Notes

For full support of per-channel color temperature, Zigbee2MQTT v1.38+ is recommended.
Advanced features like effect, color_temp_startup, and power_on_behavior are not exposed per endpoint, but can be controlled via MQTT.