Halemeier HA-ZM12mw2-4K
4-channel LED driver from Halemeier. Each channel is exposed as a separate Zigbee light.
Features
- 4 independent channels (endpoint 1 to 4)
- Supports on/off, brightness, and color temperature
- Uses
light_onoff_brightness_colortempwith
multiEndpointmapping
- Works with Home Assistant via Zigbee2MQTT
Notes
For full support of per-channel color temperature, Zigbee2MQTT v1.38+ is recommended.
Advanced features like
effect,
color_temp_startup, and
power_on_behavior are not exposed per endpoint, but can be controlled via MQTT.