Model H1 Vendor Ubisys Description Heating regulator Exposes climate (system_mode, running_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand, schedule), open_window_state, vacation_mode, local_temperature_offset, occupied_heating_default_setpoint, remote_temperature_duration, open_window_detect, open_window_timeout, open_window_detection_periode, open_window_sensitivity, battery, voltage Picture

You can get a detailed user manual on the Ubisys website.

make sure the H1 is mounted securely enable joining in zigbee2mqtt remove the plastic battery tab wait, the TRV will first calibrate, after this is successful it will automatically try to join

If the display remains blank, try replacing the batteries. Mine shipped with empty batteries.

press the button to wake the display press and hold the button for 10 seconds with the display wake turn the dial until you see the 'factory reset' icon (gear with a arrow around it) press the button once (icon should be flashing) turn the dial until you see checkmark next to the icon enable joining in zigbe2mqtt press the button to confirm (the device will now reset, re-calibrate, and try to join)

You can turn off the H1 by setting the system_mode to off or by using the on device menu, the device will now be in frost protection mode and will not execute any schedules or try and heat to the setpoint.

You can turn on the device again by setting system_mode to heat or by turning the dial on the device.

When in vacation mode (occupied heating) setpoint and schedule will be ignored. It will keep the room at 16ºC by default, however this can be changed by setting the unoccupied heating setpoint.

mosquitto_pub -t zigbee2mqtt/ < friendly_name > /set/unoccupied_heating_setpoint -m 14

You can configure a schedule for the thermostat as wel, when the schedule ends the TRV will revert to the value configured in occupied_heating_default_setpoint .:w

When running on a firmware version that is 1.5.0 or higher, you can now bind a sensor supporting msTemperatureMeasurement to the TRV.

mosquitto_pub -t zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind -m '{"clusters":["msTemperatureMeasurement"],"from":"<sensor_friendly_name>/1","to":"<trv_friendly_name>/1"}'

You can configure how long the remote temperature remains valid by setting remote_temperature_duration which defaults to 1 hour. You can manually read the remote_temperature attribute to see what value the device is using. It does not support reporting, when the value is not set or expire it will read as -327.68 .

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , running_mode , occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , pi_heating_demand , schedule .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing ( /set ) this attribute is not possible. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing ( ) this attribute is not possible. To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

Presents the currently detected window state.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true open window state is ON, if false OFF.

When Vacation Mode is active the schedule is disabled and unoccupied_heating_setpoint is used.. Value can be found in the published state on the vacation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vacation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacation_mode": VALUE} . If value equals true vacation mode is ON, if false OFF.

Specifies the temperature offset for the locally measured temperature value.. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_offset": VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is ºC .

Specifies the default heating setpoint during occupancy, representing the targeted temperature when a recurring weekly schedule ends without a follow-up schedule.. Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_heating_default_setpoint property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_default_setpoint": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_default_setpoint": VALUE} . The minimal value is 7 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is ºC .

Specifies the duration period in seconds, during which a remotely measured temperature value remains valid since its reception as attribute report.. Value can be found in the published state on the remote_temperature_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remote_temperature_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_temperature_duration": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Specifies whether the Open Window Detection is activated or deactivated.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_detect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window_detect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_detect": VALUE} . If value equals true open window detect is ON, if false OFF.

Specifies the maximum time duration in seconds for a detected open-window state. This attribute effectively defines how long a detected open-window state should last before H1 returns back to its default set point settings.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Specifies the time duration in minutes, within which the sharp temperature change must have taken place for the open window detection.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_detection_periode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window_detection_periode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_detection_periode": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is m .

Specifies the temperature change threshold for the Open Window Detection. This is the point at which the H1 detects a significant temperature change indicating the detection of an open or closed window.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_sensitivity": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is ºC .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .