Ubisys H1
|Model
|H1
|Vendor
|Ubisys
|Description
|Heating regulator
|Exposes
|battery, climate (system_mode, running_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand), vacation_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
You can get a detailed user manual on the (https://www.ubisys.de/en/support/manuals-catalogs/)[ubisys] website.
Pairing
Initial pairing
- make sure the H1 is mounted securely
- enable joining in zigbee2mqtt
- remove the plastic battery tab
- wait, the TRV will first calibrate, after this is successful it will automatically try to join
If the display remains blank, try replacing the batteries. Mine shipped with empty batteries.
Pairing after the device has been calibrated
- press the button to wake the display
- press and hold the button for 10 seconds with the display wake
- turn the dial until you see the 'factory reset' icon (gear with a arrow around it)
- press the button once (icon should be flashing)
- turn the dial until you see checkmark next to the icon
- enable joining in zigbe2mqtt
- press the button to confirm (the device will now reset, re-calibrate, and try to join)
Turning off
You can turn off the H1 by setting the
system_mode to
off or by using the on device menu, the device will now be in frost protection mode and will not execute any schedules or try and heat to the setpoint.
You can turn on the device again by setting
system_mode to
heat or by turning the dial on the device.
Vacation Mode
You cannot put the device in vacation mode over zigbee. This will always have to be done using the on device menu. The status will be visible in the device state.
When in vacation mode (occupied heating) setpoint and schedule will be ignored. It will keep the room at 16ºC by default, however this can be changed by setting the unoccupied heating setpoint.
mosquitto_pub -t zigbee2mqtt/<friendly_name>/set/unoccupied_heating_setpoint -m 14
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
running_mode,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Vacation_mode (binary)
When Vacation Mode is active the schedule is disabled and unoccupied_heating_setpoint is used.. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vacation_mode": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vacation_mode is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.