# Ubisys H1

Model H1 Vendor Ubisys Description Heating regulator Exposes battery, climate (system_mode, running_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand), vacation_mode, linkquality Picture

You can get a detailed user manual on the (https://www.ubisys.de/en/support/manuals-catalogs/)[ubisys] website.

# Initial pairing

make sure the H1 is mounted securely enable joining in zigbee2mqtt remove the plastic battery tab wait, the TRV will first calibrate, after this is successful it will automatically try to join

If the display remains blank, try replacing the batteries. Mine shipped with empty batteries.

# Pairing after the device has been calibrated

press the button to wake the display press and hold the button for 10 seconds with the display wake turn the dial until you see the 'factory reset' icon (gear with a arrow around it) press the button once (icon should be flashing) turn the dial until you see checkmark next to the icon enable joining in zigbe2mqtt press the button to confirm (the device will now reset, re-calibrate, and try to join)

# Turning off

You can turn off the H1 by setting the system_mode to off or by using the on device menu, the device will now be in frost protection mode and will not execute any schedules or try and heat to the setpoint.

You can turn on the device again by setting system_mode to heat or by turning the dial on the device.

# Vacation Mode

You cannot put the device in vacation mode over zigbee. This will always have to be done using the on device menu. The status will be visible in the device state.

When in vacation mode (occupied heating) setpoint and schedule will be ignored. It will keep the room at 16ºC by default, however this can be changed by setting the unoccupied heating setpoint.

mosquitto_pub -t zigbee2mqtt/ < friendly_name > /set/unoccupied_heating_setpoint -m 14

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , running_mode , occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

When Vacation Mode is active the schedule is disabled and unoccupied_heating_setpoint is used.. Value can be found in the published state on the vacation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vacation_mode": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vacation_mode is ON, if false OFF.