Ubisys H1
|Model
|H1
|Vendor
|Ubisys
|Description
|Heating regulator
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, running_mode, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand, schedule), open_window_state, vacation_mode, local_temperature_offset, occupied_heating_default_setpoint, remote_temperature_duration, open_window_detect, open_window_timeout, open_window_detection_periode, open_window_sensitivity, battery, voltage
|Picture
Notes
You can get a detailed user manual on the Ubisys website.
Pairing
Initial pairing
- make sure the H1 is mounted securely
- enable joining in zigbee2mqtt
- remove the plastic battery tab
- wait, the TRV will first calibrate, after this is successful it will automatically try to join
If the display remains blank, try replacing the batteries. Mine shipped with empty batteries.
Pairing after the device has been calibrated
- press the button to wake the display
- press and hold the button for 10 seconds with the display wake
- turn the dial until you see the 'factory reset' icon (gear with a arrow around it)
- press the button once (icon should be flashing)
- turn the dial until you see checkmark next to the icon
- enable joining in zigbe2mqtt
- press the button to confirm (the device will now reset, re-calibrate, and try to join)
Turning off
You can turn off the H1 by setting the
system_mode to
off or by using the on device menu, the device will now be in frost protection mode and will not execute any schedules or try and heat to the setpoint.
You can turn on the device again by setting
system_mode to
heat or by turning the dial on the device.
Vacation Mode
When in vacation mode (occupied heating) setpoint and schedule will be ignored. It will keep the room at 16ºC by default, however this can be changed by setting the unoccupied heating setpoint.
mosquitto_pub -t zigbee2mqtt/<friendly_name>/set/unoccupied_heating_setpoint -m 14
Scheduling
You can configure a schedule for the thermostat as wel, when the schedule ends the TRV will revert to the value configured in
occupied_heating_default_setpoint.:w
Remote Temperature
When running on a firmware version that is 1.5.0 or higher, you can now bind a sensor supporting
msTemperatureMeasurement to the TRV.
# NOTE: if the msTemperatureMeasurement is not on endpoint 1, change the endpoint number on the sensor_friendly_name device.
mosquitto_pub -t zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind -m '{"clusters":["msTemperatureMeasurement"],"from":"<sensor_friendly_name>/1","to":"<trv_friendly_name>/1"}'
You can configure how long the remote temperature remains valid by setting
remote_temperature_duration which defaults to 1 hour. You can manually read the
remote_temperature attribute to see what value the device is using. It does not support reporting, when the value is not set or expire it will read as
-327.68.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
running_mode,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
pi_heating_demand,
schedule.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Open window state (binary)
Presents the currently detected window state.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true open window state is ON, if
false OFF.
Vacation mode (binary)
When Vacation Mode is active the schedule is disabled and unoccupied_heating_setpoint is used.. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vacation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vacation_mode": VALUE}. If value equals
true vacation mode is ON, if
false OFF.
Local temperature offset (numeric)
Specifies the temperature offset for the locally measured temperature value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"local_temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"local_temperature_offset": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
ºC.
Occupied heating default setpoint (numeric)
Specifies the default heating setpoint during occupancy, representing the targeted temperature when a recurring weekly schedule ends without a follow-up schedule.. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupied_heating_default_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupied_heating_default_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupied_heating_default_setpoint": VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
ºC.
Remote temperature duration (numeric)
Specifies the duration period in seconds, during which a remotely measured temperature value remains valid since its reception as attribute report.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remote_temperature_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"remote_temperature_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"remote_temperature_duration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Open window detect (binary)
Specifies whether the Open Window Detection is activated or deactivated.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_detect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window_detect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_detect": VALUE}. If value equals
true open window detect is ON, if
false OFF.
Open window timeout (numeric)
Specifies the maximum time duration in seconds for a detected open-window state. This attribute effectively defines how long a detected open-window state should last before H1 returns back to its default set point settings.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_timeout": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Open window detection periode (numeric)
Specifies the time duration in minutes, within which the sharp temperature change must have taken place for the open window detection.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_detection_periode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window_detection_periode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_detection_periode": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
m.
Open window sensitivity (numeric)
Specifies the temperature change threshold for the Open Window Detection. This is the point at which the H1 detects a significant temperature change indicating the detection of an open or closed window.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_sensitivity": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
ºC.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.