eWeLink Grandekor Smart Curtain Grandekor

Model Grandekor Smart Curtain Grandekor Vendor eWeLink Description Dooya Curtain Exposes battery, voltage, cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_mode, motor_clb_position, motor_clb_position_result, motor_info, motor_speed, supported_max_motor_speed, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Set the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , reverse .

Motor Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: inching , continuou .

Motor Calibration By Position. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_clb_position": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , close , other , clear .

Motor Calibration Result. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_clb_position_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Motor Updated Info. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_info property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Set the motor speed. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 14 .

Supported max motor speed. Value can be found in the published state on the supported_max_motor_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.