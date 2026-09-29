Xiaomi GZCGQ01LM

Model GZCGQ01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Mi light sensor Exposes battery, voltage, illuminance Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4043GL

In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

CC2530/CC2531: 20211115

CC1352/CC2652: 20211114

CC2538: 20211222

Conbee II: 0x26720700

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

This device uses a CR2450 battery.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .