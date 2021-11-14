Xiaomi GZCGQ01LM
|Model
|GZCGQ01LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|MiJia light intensity sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, illuminance, illuminance_lux, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi YTC4043GL
Notes
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
Battery
This device uses a CR2450 battery.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance_lux": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.