# OpenLumi GWRJN5169

Zigbee Router for Xiaomi DGNWG05LM and Aqara ZHWG11LM gateways.

Open source firmware can be found here: Github open in new window

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .