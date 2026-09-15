OpenLumi GWRJN5169

Model GWRJN5169 Vendor OpenLumi Description Lumi Router (outdated firmware, update required) Exposes device_temperature Picture

This legacy firmware used a single build for both the Xiaomi DGNWG05LM and Aqara ZHWG11LM gateways. It has been replaced by two separate, substantially revised firmware variants, each designed specifically for one gateway model. Update to the appropriate version:

LR-DGNWG05LM for the Xiaomi DGNWG05LM

LR-ZHWG11LM for the Aqara ZHWG11LM

Open source firmware and flashing instructions can be found on GitHub.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.