OpenLumi GWRJN5169
|Model
|GWRJN5169
|Vendor
|OpenLumi
|Description
|Lumi Router (outdated firmware, update required)
|Exposes
|device_temperature
|Picture
Notes
Firmware
This legacy firmware used a single build for both the Xiaomi DGNWG05LM and Aqara ZHWG11LM gateways. It has been replaced by two separate, substantially revised firmware variants, each designed specifically for one gateway model. Update to the appropriate version:
- LR-DGNWG05LM for the Xiaomi DGNWG05LM
- LR-ZHWG11LM for the Aqara ZHWG11LM
Open source firmware and flashing instructions can be found on GitHub.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.