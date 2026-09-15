OpenLumi GWRJN5169

ModelGWRJN5169
VendorOpenLumi
DescriptionLumi Router (outdated firmware, update required)
Exposesdevice_temperature
PictureOpenLumi GWRJN5169

Notes

Firmware

This legacy firmware used a single build for both the Xiaomi DGNWG05LM and Aqara ZHWG11LM gateways. It has been replaced by two separate, substantially revised firmware variants, each designed specifically for one gateway model. Update to the appropriate version:

Open source firmware and flashing instructions can be found on GitHub.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Device temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.