# Atlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC

Model GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC Vendor Atlantic Group Description Interface Naviclim for Takao air conditioners Exposes programming_operation_mode, climate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode), quiet_fan, ac_louver_position, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: setpoint , schedule , eco .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_cooling_setpoint , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , preset , fan_mode , swing_mode .

occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 18 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool , auto , dry , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: activity , boost , eco . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

Fan quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the quiet_fan property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quiet_fan": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true quiet_fan is ON, if false OFF.

Ac louver position of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_louver_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_louver_position": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: quarter_open , half_open , three_quarters_open , fully_open .