Atlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC
|Model
|GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC
|Vendor
|Atlantic Group
|Description
|Interface Naviclim for Takao air conditioners
|Exposes
|programming_operation_mode, climate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode), quiet_fan, ac_louver_position, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Programming_operation_mode (enum)
Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the
programming_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
setpoint,
schedule,
eco.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
preset,
fan_mode,
swing_mode.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
18and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool,
auto,
dry,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
activity,
boost,
eco. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
Quiet_fan (binary)
Fan quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
quiet_fan property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quiet_fan": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true quiet_fan is ON, if
false OFF.
Ac_louver_position (enum)
Ac louver position of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_louver_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_louver_position": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
quarter_open,
half_open,
three_quarters_open,
fully_open.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.