Atlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC
|Model
|GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC
|Vendor
|Atlantic Group
|Description
|Interface Naviclim for Takao air conditioners
|Exposes
|programming_operation_mode, climate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode), quiet_fan, ac_louver_position
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Programming operation mode (enum)
Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule), schedule_with_preheat (follow programmed setpoint schedule with pre-heating). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the
programming_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
setpoint,
schedule,
schedule_with_preheat,
eco.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
preset,
fan_mode,
swing_mode.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
18and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool,
auto,
dry,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
activity,
boost,
eco. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Quiet fan (binary)
Fan quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
quiet_fan property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quiet_fan": VALUE}. If value equals
true quiet fan is ON, if
false OFF.
Ac louver position (enum)
Ac louver position of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_louver_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ac_louver_position": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
quarter_open,
half_open,
three_quarters_open,
fully_open.