Zigbee2MQTT

Atlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC

ModelGW003-AS-IN-TE-FC
VendorAtlantic Group
DescriptionInterface Naviclim for Takao air conditioners
Exposesprogramming_operation_mode, climate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode), quiet_fan, ac_louver_position, linkquality
PictureAtlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Programming_operation_mode (enum)

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: setpoint, schedule, eco.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode.

  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 18 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool, auto, dry, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: activity, boost, eco. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""}.

Quiet_fan (binary)

Fan quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the quiet_fan property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quiet_fan": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true quiet_fan is ON, if false OFF.

Ac_louver_position (enum)

Ac louver position of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_louver_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_louver_position": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: quarter_open, half_open, three_quarters_open, fully_open.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.