Atlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC

ModelGW003-AS-IN-TE-FC
VendorAtlantic Group
DescriptionInterface Naviclim for Takao air conditioners
Exposesprogramming_operation_mode, climate (local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode), quiet_fan, ac_louver_position
PictureAtlantic Group GW003-AS-IN-TE-FC

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Programming operation mode (enum)

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule), schedule_with_preheat (follow programmed setpoint schedule with pre-heating). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: setpoint, schedule, schedule_with_preheat, eco.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_cooling_setpoint, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset, fan_mode, swing_mode.

  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 18 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool, auto, dry, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: activity, boost, eco. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Quiet fan (binary)

Fan quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the quiet_fan property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quiet_fan": VALUE}. If value equals true quiet fan is ON, if false OFF.

Ac louver position (enum)

Ac louver position of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_louver_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ac_louver_position": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: quarter_open, half_open, three_quarters_open, fully_open.