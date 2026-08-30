AXIS GR-ZB01-W

Model GR-ZB01-W Vendor AXIS Description Gear window shade motor Exposes cover (state, position), battery Picture

If you are using the AC wall adapter, the battery level will always stay within the range of 25-35% as it is continually drawing power from the outlet. The battery level indicator is only relevant to if you are using the solar panel.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .