Gledopto GL-W-001Z
|Model
|GL-W-001Z
|Vendor
|Gledopto
|Description
|Zigbee on/off wall switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Switch on your device.
- Now switch off and on within 2 seconds.
- Repeat off/on four times.
- Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.