Gledopto GL-W-001Z

Model GL-W-001Z Vendor Gledopto Description Zigbee on/off wall switch Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

Switch on your device. Now switch off and on within 2 seconds. Repeat off/on four times. Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .