Zigbee2MQTT

Gledopto GL-W-001Z

ModelGL-W-001Z
VendorGledopto
DescriptionZigbee on/off wall switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureGledopto GL-W-001Z

Notes

Pairing

  1. Switch on your device.
  2. Now switch off and on within 2 seconds.
  3. Repeat off/on four times.
  4. Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.