Lorenz Brun FanBee
|Model
|FanBee
|Vendor
|Lorenz Brun
|Description
|Fan with valve
|Exposes
|fan (state, speed)
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"} or
{"state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.