Lorenz Brun FanBee

ModelFanBee
VendorLorenz Brun
DescriptionFan with valve
Exposesfan (state, speed)
Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} or {"state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.