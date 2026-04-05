Netica FRZ1
|Model
|FRZ1
|Vendor
|Netica
|Description
|FreezBee, a smart thermostat designed to operate with Frisquet boilers
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, control_sequence_of_operation), remote_temperature, use_remote_temperature, target_water_temperature
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state,
control_sequence_of_operation.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Perceived room temperature. Can be measured on the device or defined using the remote temperature attribute. (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Remote temperature (numeric)
The value of a remote temperature sensor. Note: synchronisation of this value with the remote temperature sensor needs to happen outside of Zigbee2MQTT.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remote_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"remote_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"remote_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Use remote temperature (binary)
Whether to use the value of the internal temperature sensor or a remote temperature sensor for the perceived room temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
use_remote_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"use_remote_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"use_remote_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON use remote temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Target water temperature (numeric)
Target water temperature in the heating circuit.. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_water_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_water_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.9. The unit of this value is
°C.