Aqara FP1E

Model FP1E Vendor Aqara Description Presence sensor Exposes device_temperature, power_outage_count, motion_sensitivity, presence, movement, target_distance, detection_range, spatial_learning, restart_device, identify, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Select motion sensitivity to use.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Is movement detected?. Value can be found in the published state on the movement property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"movement": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown_0 , unknown_1 , no_presence , movement , no_movement .

Distance to the detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_distance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

The device will monitor presence within the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_range": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Initiate AI Spatial Learning.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spatial_learning": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Start Learning .

Restarts the device.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_device": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Restart Device .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .