Aqara FP1E
|Model
|FP1E
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Presence sensor
|Exposes
|device_temperature, power_outage_count, motion_sensitivity, presence, movement, target_distance, detection_range, spatial_learning, restart_device, identify, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Motion sensitivity (enum)
Select motion sensitivity to use.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Movement (enum)
Is movement detected?. Value can be found in the published state on the
movement property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"movement": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown_0,
unknown_1,
no_presence,
movement,
no_movement.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to the detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_distance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection range (numeric)
The device will monitor presence within the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_range": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Spatial learning (enum)
Initiate AI Spatial Learning.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"spatial_learning": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Start Learning.
Restart device (enum)
Restarts the device.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"restart_device": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Restart Device.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.