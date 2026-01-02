Excellux FEDHT-01

ModelFEDHT-01
VendorExcellux
DescriptionHT sensor with temperature and humidity
Exposestemperature_warning, humidity_warning, battery, temperature, humidity, sampling_interval, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set
PictureExcellux FEDHT-01

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature warning (enum)

Temperature warning.low :temperature is lower than v0 and v1.high:temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, low, high.

Humidity warning (enum)

Humidity warning.low :humidity is lower than v0 and v1.high:humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, low, high.

Battery (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Sampling interval (numeric)

sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200. The unit of this value is S.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature v0 set (numeric)

Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature v1 set (numeric)

Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity v0 set (numeric)

Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity v1 set (numeric)

Humidity v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.