BTicino FC80GCS
|Model
|FC80GCS
|Vendor
|BTicino
|Description
|DIN power consumption module
|Exposes
|power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:
identity_effect:
effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power alarm active (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true power alarm active is ON, if
false OFF.
Power alarm (binary)
Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true power alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.